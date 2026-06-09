Kamara Grabs the Go-Ahead!

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







Two goals in second-half stoppage time, including a 98th-minute winner by Sam Roscoe-Byrne, delivered Corpus Christi FC its first USL League One victory on Wednesday night as the Sharks defeated Portland Hearts of Pine 3-2 at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 9, 2026

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