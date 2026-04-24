"KABOOM! CJ McCollum's GAME-WINNING Shot with 12.5 Seconds Left Secured the Game 3 Win!
Published on April 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks YouTube Video
Check out the College Park Skyhawks Statistics
NBA G League Stories from April 24, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Keshon Gilbert Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team
- RayJ Dennis Earns All-NBA G League Third Team Honors
- Swarm Edged out in Overtime Thriller against Skyhawks, 141-138
- Magic Best Skyhawks 129-120 in 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's'
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Home Finale on 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's' against the Osceola Magic