K.L. Wombacher Named MiLB Executive of the Year by Baseball America

Hillsboro, OR. - Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) President and GM K.L. Wombacher was named MiLB Executive of the Year by Baseball America it was announced today. The award honors the top executive in all of minor league baseball. It is the first time Wombacher has received the honor. San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was honored by Baseball America as MLB Executive of the Year.

Wombacher oversaw the signing of a new 10-year PDL agreement between the Hops and MLB in early 2021, that also included a jump up from Short Season to High A. He also led the Hops organization out of a pandemic that saw the team lose the entire 2020 season. Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro served as the home field for the Vancouver Canadians during the 2021 baseball season and Wombacher was instrumental in helping the Canadians find a home.

K.L. completed his 17th year as general manager in 2021 and his 21st season with the franchise. In the Fall of 2006, K.L. joined the ownership group. Beginning his career with the Yakima Bears as an intern during the 2001 season, K.L. joined the full-time staff after completing his degree in Fitness and Sports Management from Central Washington University. He was the Director of Stadium Operations and Assistant General Manager before his promotion to General Manager in September of 2004.

Since their move to Hillsboro, the Hops have been a model organization under Wombacher's leadership. Ron Tonkin Field was constructed as the home of the Hops in 2013 and the team was honored in 2013 by Ballpark Digest_for "Best Logo/Branding" at the _Ballpark Digest Annual Awards.

In 2015, the Portland Business Journal honored Hops President K.L. Wombacher as a "40 Under 40" recipient.

"Thank you to Baseball America for recognizing our organization with this incredible award," said Wombacher. "It is humbling to be noticed and this award belongs to our entire team who takes a ton of pride in their work and our community impact. We are fortunate to have amazing fans, a tremendous partner in the Arizona Diamondbacks, and most importantly an engaged and supportive ownership group led by Mike and Laura McMurray."

