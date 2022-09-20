Justyn-Henry Malloy Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves announced on Tuesday that M-Braves' outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett and will join the Stripers for their remaining nine games.

Malloy, 22, hit .268 with 11 doubles, six home runs, 31 RBI, .403 OBP, and .824 OPS in 54 games with the M-Braves since his promotion on July 12. This will be his third stop in the Braves farm system in 2022, and has combined to bat .289 with 27 doubles, 16 home runs, 75 RBI, .407 OBP, and .862 OPS in 125 games between Rome and Mississippi. The Bergenfield, NJ native ranks among the top three Braves farmhands in 11 offensive categories while leading the organization in walks, doubles, and on-base percentage.

Malloy hit .301 in August with 11 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 20 walks, 20 runs, and .935 OPS. He shot up the most recent prospect rankings, jumping 14 spots to No. 13 in the Braves MLB Pipeline Top 30.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Malloy with their sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Georgia Tech. Malloy joins Gwinnett tonight as they begin a six-game road series at Memphis.

The Mississippi Braves concluded their 2022 season on Sunday with a 6-4 win over Montgomery at Trustmark Park. For more information on the 2023 season and ticket packages, visit mississippibraves.com.

