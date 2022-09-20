Smokies Drop Divisional Round Opener, 9-5

September 20, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (0-1) lost their postseason opener 9-5 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (1-0) Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium. With the loss, the Smokies moved one defeat away from elimination as the series heads to Rocket City Thursday night.

Rocket City jumped out to an early lead against Smokies starter Riley Thompson (L, 0-1). Two pitches into the game, Preston Palmeiro launched a two-run blast to give the Trash Pandas a lead they never relinquished. Thompson surrendered seven runs, including a pair of homers, in 4.1 innings.

Tennessee cut into what was at one time a seven-run deficit with a three-run sixth inning. Cole Roederer hit his sixth home run in 10 games to make it a game again. Yonathan Perlaza went deep in the ninth to pull the Smokies within four runs, but that was it for their rally.

The Smokies will play the second game of the 2022 Southern League North Divisional series Thursday night atToyote Field in Madison, AL. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET. Game three (if necessary) of the series will also take place at Rocket City on Sept. 23. Fans can catch the action at https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.