Junior College Duo from Texas Heading to Loggers Country

April 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - The countdown to opening day is now under 50 days and the La Crosse Loggers continue to bolster their lineup for the upcoming 2024 campaign as the defending Great Plains East Division Champs announced the signings of a pair of players from Wharton County Junior College today. Infielders Cam Pruitt and Reese Beheler, teammates at Wharton County, will continue to be teammates this summer when they report to La Crosse next month and embark on a Northwoods League experience.

Cam Pruitt is in the midst of his freshman season at Wharton County where he is currently hitting .265 and ranks second on the team in runs scored (27) while ranking third in hits (30) and stolen bases (12) and has walked (19) more than he has struck out (18). The Dallas, Texas native brings a great deal of versatility to the Logger lineup as he has the ability to play three infield positions. Pruitt, who was originally a Stanford commit out of high school, has played in 38 games and tallied 113 at-bats thus far in the spring season, both ranking second on Wharton's club.

Joining Pruitt is teammate Reese Beheler, who is also in his first season at Wharton, but is competing in his second collegiate season after spending 2023 at Arizona State. The left-handed slugger is currently leading Wharton County in nearly every offensive category, batting .302 with five home runs and 27 RBI's, along with crossing the plate a team-leading 34 times and collecting eight doubles and three triples. The Sugar Land, Texas native was the 19th ranked first baseman coming out of high school in 2022 before landing at Arizona State where he saw action in 12 games as a freshman for the Aztecs last spring.

Pruitt, Beheler and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

Northwoods League Stories from April 12, 2024

