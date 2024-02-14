Jumbo Shrimp Start 2024 Family Movie Night Calendar on March 23 with "Trolls Band Together"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's first Family Movie Night presented by Publix & Fun 4 First Coast Kids in the 2024 calendar year is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will show a screening of "Trolls Band Together" on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with kids' activities including face painting and inflatables. An unlimited wristband for inflatables costs $5. The ballpark's concession stands and the VyStar Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

Complimentary parking for the Jumbo Shrimp "Trolls Band Together" Family Movie Night presented by Publix & Fun 4 First Coast Kids will be located in Lot P. To RSVP to the event, please visit the Jumbo Shrimp's "Trolls Band Together" Family Movie Night Facebook event.

Family Movie Night is a cashless event. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely deposit cash and use a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

