Jumbo Shrimp Begin Family Movie Night Calendar with "The Princess and the Frog"

January 20, 2021 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are kicking off their illustrious 2021 Family Movie Night calendar at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, with a screening of Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" on the high-definition video board at 121 Financial Ballpark. Gates open at 5 p.m.

A limited number of socially-distanced seating is available in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl with the following prices and maximum grouping increments: Two-Person ($12); Family Four ($24); Family Six ($36); Group of Eight ($48). Each group will be placed in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Seats will be available to purchase at jaxshrimp.com. Ticket reps may also be reached at (904) 358-2846 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are extremely limited and all members of parties must arrive together.

Infield VIP tabletop seating, priced at $99 (seats a maximum of four people), features an exclusive menu feeding four people with the selection of one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert (menu listed below). Reservations for infield VIP tables are extremely limited, and must be booked no later than Wednesday, February 17 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. All members of parties must arrive together.

The Jumbo Shrimp have opened a limited number of exclusive climate-controlled suites with indoor seating and outdoor balcony seats. The $500 package includes 10 tickets, a pair of menu options (listed below) and the ability to add on drinks. Suites are extremely limited and must be booked no later than Wednesday, February 17 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. All members of parties must arrive together.

The Family Movie Night VIP Table menu is as follows:

Appetizers (Choose one)

-Unlimited Pretzel Bites

-Unlimited Buttered Popcorn

-Unlimited Creole-spiced Popcorn

-New Orleans Cajun Sausage Bites (Feeds 4 - Buttery, flaky puff pastry wrapped around a Cajun-spiced sausage. Better than a gator tail in a blanket!)

-Chicken tenders (8)

Entrees (Choose Two)

-Pizza cut in 8 or 12 slices (Choose one of the following three options: cheese, pepperoni, grilled chicken)

-Four 6-inch Jumbo Shrimp Po-Boys & family portions of Cajun seasoned fries

-Four jumbo beef hot dogs served with an option of chili and cheese & family portions of Cajun seasoned fries

-Creole Shrimp and Crab Nachos (Feeds 4 - Tortilla chips layered with shrimp, crab and parmesan white sauce)

Dessert (Choose one)

-Kissy Cookies (Feeds 4 - Be the Belle of the Ball with these bold, buttery cookies that are rolled in sparkling sprinkles or hand-painted with sweet icing!)

-Froggy Jello (Feeds 4 - Pucker up and find your Prince Charming with a tangy lime-flavored frog! Hang on tight, they can be a little wiggly!)

-Tiana Sugar Dusted Beignets (Feeds 4 - Served warm and crowned with a heap of powdered sugar, these delicate treats are fit for royalty)

Add-ons

Water, 12 oz. Coke, Sprite or Diet Coke - $3

12 oz. Yuengling, Miller Lite, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra - $4

19 oz. White Claw - $10

House Wine (750 ml - Mondavi, Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet) - $20

"The Princess and the Frog" Family Movie Night Suite Package menus are as follows (no substitutions):

OPTION 1: Includes popcorn, 10 hot dogs, shrimp, chicken and sausage jambalaya, five orders of French fries, 10 Tiana sugar-dusted beignets, five waters and five sodas (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite).

OPTION 2: Includes popcorn, chips and salsa, crawfish dirty rice, 10 Tiana sugar-dusted beignets, five waters and five sodas (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite).

ADD-ONS

Non-Alcoholic (6-pack, 20 oz. bottles)

Water - $20

Non-Alcoholic (6-pack, 12 oz. cans)

Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke or Lemonade - $20

Beer (6-pack, 12 oz. cans)

Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Yuengling - $30

House Wine

Merlot, Chardonnay, Cabernet, Pinot Grigio - $35

Liquor (375 ml)

Sailor Jerry or El Jimador - $35

Jack Daniels or Bacardi - $40

Titos - $50

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

TICKETS

Tickets for Family Movie Night must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. There will be no Will Call. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office, and must be purchased online.

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking Lot P has been designated as the parking for this event, parking in Lot P will be FREE for movie night attendees. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Home Plate Gate, at the corner of Adams St. and A. Philip Randolph Blvd directly across from the arena.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. This event will have a LIMITED BAG policy (limiting bags to personal sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced seating location.

A 2021 Triple-A schedule will be released shortly. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 20, 2021

Jumbo Shrimp Begin Family Movie Night Calendar with "The Princess and the Frog" - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.