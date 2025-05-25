Jordan Ta'Amu Houston Roughnecks #DCDefenders #UFL #UFLonFOX

May 25, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders YouTube Video







#UFL #Football #Roughnecks







United Football League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.