Jordan Ta'amu Has 2 Goals for this Season Catch the Full Episode on Our Youtube
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders Video
Check out the DC Defenders Statistics
United Football League Stories from March 19, 2026
- Defenders Begin Countdown to Kickoff with Saturday Fan Fest - DC Defenders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Defenders Stories
- Defenders Begin Countdown to Kickoff with Saturday Fan Fest
- Wale Adds Star-Power for DC Defenders Home Opener Halftime Show on April 11
- Interim to Champion to Expectation
- DC Defenders Open Training Camp
- Defending UFL Champion Dc Defenders Unveil Uniforms for Upcoming 2026 Season