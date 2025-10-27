Jonathan Bamba ON THE BOARD for Chicago!
Published on October 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video
Check out the Chicago Fire FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 26, 2025
- FC Dallas Falls 3-0 to Vancouver in Game 1 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - FC Dallas
- Thrilling Two-Goal Chicago Comeback Falls Short at Philadelphia Union in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Chicago Fire FC
- Union win opening match of 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series in shootout - Philadelphia Union
- No. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Thrilling Two-Goal Chicago Comeback Falls Short at Philadelphia Union in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award
- Hugo Cuypers Brace Powers Chicago to 3-1 Win over Orlando City SC in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Wild Card Game
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Chicago Clinches Home Playoff Match in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution