Join Us for the Hudson Valley Renegades Job Fair Next Saturday, February 8
January 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
The Hudson Valley Renegades are hosting a Job Fair to fill exciting positions for the upcoming season. We are looking for dedicated individuals to join our Operations & Grounds team.
Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Location: WMCHealth Club Lounge at Heritage Financial Park
Address: 1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
This is your opportunity to work behind the scenes at Heritage Financial Park and be part of the action for the 2025 season. Please bring your resume and come ready to learn more about these exciting roles.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from January 25, 2025
- Join Us for the Hudson Valley Renegades Job Fair Next Saturday, February 8 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hudson Valley Renegades Stories
- Join Us for the Hudson Valley Renegades Job Fair Next Saturday, February 8
- James Cooper Named Manager of the Renegades
- Renegades Announce Tom Denlinger as New General Manager
- Heritage Financial Park to Host Select Marist Baseball Contests in 2025
- Renegades Announce All-New Big Apples Alternate Identity