Johnson City Doughboys to Host 2024 Appalachian League All-Star Game Presented by Visit Johnson City

February 9, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys and the Appalachian League announced that the 2024 Appalachian League All-Star Game presented by Visit Johnson City will take place at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, home of the Johnson City Doughboys. The 2024 All-Star Game will be a two-day event with a full slate of events. The league's Home Run Derby will be Monday, July 22, and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23. There will be many more exciting additions added to the event in the coming weeks.

This signature event will be broadcasted on MLB Network and will bring together the Appalachian League's top players in the league that features the nation's top rising college freshmen and sophomores.

"Johnson City has a remarkable opportunity to serve as hosts of the 2024 Appalachian League All-Star Game," Johnson City mayor Todd Fowler said. "We look forward to extending a friendly welcome to the All-Star teams at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. This is a home run for Johnson City with many thanks to the Visit Johnson City and Doughboys for this successful partnership!"

"We could not be happier to host the All-Star Game in Johnson City, Tennessee," Boyd Sports president Chris Allen said. "Johnson City is a community that is vibrant, exciting and growing. The All-Star game will be the perfect representation of all the fun that can take place at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. We have received so much support from Visit Johnson City and city officials, we know this is going to be an event everyone will want to attend!"

"'We are hard at work on the event schedule, which will continue to change to make sure we put on the best show for our fans and the Appalachian League," Johnson City Doughboys general manager Patrick Ennis said. "We cannot wait to show off Johnson City and TVA Credit Union Ballpark!"

Fans can purchase two-day ticket packs today by either calling 423-461-4866 or by visiting JCDOUGHBOYS.com today. Single-day ticket sales will go live at a later date.

As part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline, the Appalachian League is a critical stop on the development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States, and this summer and fall, MLB and USA Baseball will partner to bring Fun at Bat school programs and USA Baseball Community Coaching Clinics to across the region. Through these programs, MLB is creating new generations of fans and players, as well as demonstrating a model for other leagues and communities across the country.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from February 9, 2024

Johnson City Doughboys to Host 2024 Appalachian League All-Star Game Presented by Visit Johnson City - Johnson City Doughboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.