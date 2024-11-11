Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2025 Season Schedule

JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys today announced their 2025 baseball schedule. The Doughboys will be home for Opening Day on June 5 and play against the Bristol State Liners. The 2025 Appalachian League season begins June 5 and runs through July 30. The schedule will consist of one Monday, three Tuesdays, two Wednesdays, six Thursdays, and four Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Doughboys will celebrate Independence Day at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday, July 3.

In addition to the Doughboys regular season home games, Boyd Sports and TVA Credit Union ballpark will also host all 24 regular season home games for the Bristol State Liners as they are working towards their new ballpark in 2026. "The 2025 season will be a unique season for the Doughboys as we welcome the Bristol State Liners to our home at TVA Credit Union Ballpark." said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "We look forward to working with the Bristol State Liners and their fans in providing a top notch experience for both their players and fans"

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the Doughboys Ticket Office at 423-461-4866. Game times, promotional calendar, and single game tickets will be released at a later date.

