John Martin Announced as Mighty Mussels' New Managing Partner

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels are proud to introduce John Martin as the new managing partner of the club, effective immediately.

Martin, previously a minority partner, has closed on the majority interest in the team - switching roles with Andrew Kaufmann. Kaufmann will stay on as a minority partner and serve as a special advisor to Martin.

"It's been a pleasure to work with John and his brother Allen throughout this process," Kaufmann said. "I couldn't think of a better person to lead the Mighty Mussels into the future than John Martin. His positive energy and love for the game make him a perfect fit to take over the team. The 2022 promotional schedule is a great example of John's creativity and vision for the club. I have no doubt that amazing memories will continue to be made at Hammond Stadium."

Martin, 42, is transitioning into an active role in the Mussels' front office. He will oversee all club operations while maintaining his role as president of multiple agricultural companies in Illinois.

"It's a humbling thought to realize that I have the opportunity to help shape the future of a franchise that has nearly 100 years of history and multiple Hall of Famers," Martin said.

The club's trio of executives will remain the same - with Chris Peters as President, Judd Loveland as General Manager and Dan Lauer as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Peters, Loveland and Lauer have over 50 years of combined experience in Minor League Baseball, most of which has come in the state of Florida.

"Chris, Judd and Dan are not only industry professionals with a wealth of knowledge, but they couldn't be better people to work with," Martin said. "My experiences with them so far have been great, and I look forward to shaping the future of this team with their help."

The announcement of Martin as the new owner coincides with the team's unveiling of their 2022 promotional schedule - one that Martin has been instrumental in expanding and improving.

"As someone who has been familiar with Southwest Florida for over 20 years, it is impossible not to notice the enormous population growth and incredible excitement that can easily be felt in the area," Martin said. "With a rapidly growing fan base, our Mighty Mussels' team is poised to become one of the premier Minor League Baseball franchises in the United States."

Born and raised in Illinois, Martin and his family made a living in agriculture while always maintaining a passion for sports. His earliest baseball memories include laying in a hammock on his family's farm while listening to Cubs games on his portable radio. He and his brothers, Allen and Austin all played baseball through high school before eventually taking over the family business.

Martin makes clear that it is important to him that the businesses he and Allen run in central Illinois have a family-feel and are engrained in the fabric of the local communities. He thinks this management style will also be very effective in Southwest Florida.

"If I would've told the 10-year-old version of me that this was even possible, I'm not sure that I could've imagined how it would turn out," he said. "The best word to describe the way I feel about this opportunity is 'humbling.' This is truly a person living out his dreams. I honestly can't wait to get to work at the stadium."

Martin will appear live on various local media outlets on Thursday, February 17 to reveal the Mighty Mussels' Top 2022 promotions and discuss the upcoming season.

