Joey Chestnut Set to Compete at 9th Annual Pork-Roll Eating Championship

September 8, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







Geoffrey Esper, the #2-ranked competitive eater in the world, will defend his title of Pork Roll Eating Champion of the World against Joey Chestnut and other top-ranked eaters. This year marks the ninth- annual Pork Roll-Eating Championship, presented by Case's Pork Roll. The competition will take place at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the home of the Trenton Thunder Ballpark -- 1 Thunder Rd., Trenton, NJ.

At the 2022 event, Geoff Esper ate 44 Case's Pork Roll Sandwiches in 10 minutes for the win. #1-ranked eater Chestnut holds the World Record in the discipline for eating 61.5 Case's Pork Roll Sandwiches in 10 minutes in 2019.

Esper is one of the most versatile eaters in the circuit, and currently holds 20 World Records. However, a field of top-ranked competitive eaters will be competing as well, including the world-record holder Joey Chestnut.

"World Champion Eaters will convene in Trenton for an epic competition," said George Shea, chairman of Major League Eating " Esper will have to fight to top Chesnut's World Record of 61.5 Case's Pork Roll Sandwiches."

River Fest, presented by Case's Pork Roll, will take place on Saturday, September 23, from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at ARM & HAMMER Park. For tickets and information on the fun and games happening during the festival, visit www.RiverfestNJ.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 8, 2023

Joey Chestnut Set to Compete at 9th Annual Pork-Roll Eating Championship - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.