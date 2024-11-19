Jesse Set to Join Explorers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed LHP Chase Jessee for 2025. Left-handed pitcher Chase Jessee a native of Mansfield, Ohio comes over to the American Association after two seasons in the Pioneer League with the Northern Colorado Owls.

Chase Jessee went 9-6 in 2024 in 19 games, making 17 starts with a 5.42 ERA. He threw 103 innings with 109 strikeouts while issuing 54 walks and surrendering 62 earned runs on 110 hits. Jessee finished second in the league and led Northern Colorado in innings pitched (103). His nine wins also led the circuit and the team in 2024. Jessee would spin six quality starts of six innings of three earned runs or fewer and pitch at least five innings in 14 of his starts in 2024.

In 2023 Jessee made his professional debut with Northern Colorado, pitching in 81 innings while posting a 2-2 record with a 6.33 ERA. He appeared in 26 games, making 16 starts with 85 strikeouts with 37 walks and giving up 57 earned runs on 106 hits. In two professional seasons, Jessee went 11-8 with a 5.82 ERA in 184 innings with 194 strikeouts and a 1.837 WHIP.

Jessee spent his last two seasons in college at Malone University in Canton, Ohio after beginning his college career at Urbana University in Urbana, Ohio. In 2022 Jessee would appear in 12 games as a Senior at Malone, going 1-4 with a 6.32 ERA. He struck out 45 in 37 innings while making eight starts. Jessee was 1-3 in 2021 with a 13.25 ERA in 18.1 innings. He would punch out 18 batters in nine games while making three starts.

The lefty would spend three seasons at Urbana University before the university would close its doors following the 2020 season. In 2020 he would be limited to just three innings in a shortened season due to the world-wide pandemic, going 1-1 in four relief outings with a pair of strikeouts. His 2019 campaign was also limited as he returned from a late-season injury in 2018. Jessee worked nine innings in 2019, going 0-2 with a 14.00 ERA in seven games and making two starts and adding eight strikeouts. During his freshman season in 2018, he went 0-7 with a 9.50 ERA in 36 innings, making seven starts and six relief outings. Jessee would strike out 33 hitters in his first season in college. Overall, in his collegiate career Jessee went 3-17 with a 9.58 ERA in 103.1 innings with 106 strikeouts.

Jessee hails from Mansfield, Ohio and attended Madison-Comprehensive High School where he played both basketball and baseball. The addition of the lefty brings the Explorers roster to five players signed currently for 2025.

Players signed 2025:

LHP Chase Jessee

OF Henry George

RHP Jeremy Goins

LHP Jaren Jackson

RHP Ben Madison

The Explorers are set to open their 32nd season in the Siouxland on the road Thursday night, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kane County Cougars. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

