Jeremy Giambi, Former 51s Player, Passed Away this Week

Former Las Vegas 51s player, Jeremy Giambi, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 47.

Giambi spent 6 seasons in Major League Baseball playing for the Royals, A's, Phillies and Red Sox. It was after the 2003 season the Red Sox released him and Jeremy signed a minor league contract in 2004 with the Dodgers and played games for the 51s.

The Las Vegas organization is saddened by the news of his passing as are the teams and teammates throughout professional baseball.

A more detailed story appears on the Oakland A's website by Manny Randhawa (@MannyOnMLB) along with a video report from MLB Network. Here is a link to the story....

