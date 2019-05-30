Jeff Bes to Lead Evansville Thunderbolts as New Head Coach

May 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League has announced Jeff Bes as the new Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach. Jeff brings an extensive coaching resume to the position of Head Coach with over 10 years coaching experience and 19 years professional hockey knowledge gained from playing in the AHL, IHL, ECHL and European Hockey Leagues. "I am very excited about the opportunity to coach In Evansville and looking forward to providing an exciting, hard-working hockey team the fans of Evansville deserve". The 2019-2020 Thunderbolts season will return to the Ford Center in October.

Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale. With many more membership benefits, such as guaranteed seats, special team meet & greets, exclusive membership parties, merchandise discounts and so much more, now is the time to reserve your membership rewards. For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor league ice hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. For more information visit www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2019

Jeff Bes to Lead Evansville Thunderbolts as New Head Coach - Evansville Thunderbolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.