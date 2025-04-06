Sports stats



G League Maine Celtics

JD Davison Drops Another Double-Double in Eastern Conference Finals

April 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
JD Davison continued his MVP play in the Eastern Conference Finals, posting his third straight double-double and finishing with 34 points & 11 assists for the Maine Celtics in the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs
