JD Davison Drops Another Double-Double in Eastern Conference Finals

April 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics YouTube Video







JD Davison continued his MVP play in the Eastern Conference Finals, posting his third straight double-double and finishing with 34 points & 11 assists for the Maine Celtics in the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs

