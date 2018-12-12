Javion Randle Earns Pacific Association MVP Honors

SONOMA, Calif. - San Rafael Pacifics right fielder Javion Randle has been named the Pacific Association's Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season. The 24-year-old Houston, Texas native becomes the fourth Pacifics player since 2012 to earn MVP honors in the annual vote of league front office personnel, managers, coaches and broadcasters.

In just his second season of professional baseball, Randle batted .402 with 12 home runs, 63 runs batted in, and stole 17 bases in 64 games in his first season in San Rafael. His OPS (on base percentage plus slugging percentage) was a staggering 1.104 to lead the Association. His average, slugging percentage, on-base average and OPS were all tops in the league. Randle also earned a Gilded Glove from the league for his stellar defensive play.

The Jarvis Christian College product was signed by the Texas Airhogs of the American Association at the conclusion of the season, but his impact in San Rafael was felt all the way through the Pacifics championship run. San Rafael went 50-30, and swept two 1-game playoff games to win its fourth title in franchise history.

Randle got his start in pro ball in 2017 with the Trinidad Triggers of the Pecos League before being acquired by the Salina Stockade of the American Association. Across two leagues in 2017, Randle batted .397 with 15 homers, 92 RBI and an OPS of 1.090.

Randle joins the likes of Maikel Jova (2012, North American Baseball League), Kendall Price (2013), and Matt Chavez (2015) as Pacifics who've earned Most Valuable Player honors. San Rafael was well represented across the ballot this award season. Pitcher Jared Koenig was named the Pacific Association's Pitcher of the Year, while shortstop Rando Moreno and outfielder DonAndre Clark took home Gilded Glove honors.

