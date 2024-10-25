Jassem Koleilat Speaks to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Ahead of CPL Qualifying Semi-Final

October 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Ahead of Sunday's qualifying semi-final against Cavalry FC, Forge FC goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat spoke to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke at Tim Hortons Field

