Jasmyne Spencer Inspirationally: GameChangers Presented by Ally

October 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Jasmyne Spencer has been a force in the NWSL since its early days, but her impact reaches far beyond the field. From elevating Black voices in the sport to launching her own small business Jas It Up, Jasmyne embodies what it means to be a gamechanger.

