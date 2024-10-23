Jasmyne Spencer Inspirationally: GameChangers Presented by Ally
October 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Jasmyne Spencer has been a force in the NWSL since its early days, but her impact reaches far beyond the field. From elevating Black voices in the sport to launching her own small business Jas It Up, Jasmyne embodies what it means to be a gamechanger.
