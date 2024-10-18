Sports stats



New Hampshire Mountain Kings

Jake Hutchen Tallied a Pair of Powerplay Goals for the Mountain Kings in Their Their 5-1 Win!

October 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
