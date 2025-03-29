Sports stats



NLL San Diego Seals

Jake Govett Hat Trick in Seals Loss

March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video


Hat trick for Jake Govett-he was dialed in tonight!
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics

