Jacob Wilkins, Rumble Ponies' Play-By-Play Voice, Returns to Call MLB Postseason Games Airing in India

October 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Jacob Wilkins, the Voice of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, is returning to the big leagues.

The Rumble Ponies announced on Wednesday that Wilkins, who just completed his fifth season behind the mic of the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate, will return to handle play-by-play duties for Major League Baseball's Postseason game telecasts in India, produced by the Emmy Award-winning MLB Network. Wilkins will continue to help bring MLB Postseason games to one of the most populated countries in the world.

He will handle the play-by-play for one series in each round of the Postseason through the League Championship Series. Wilkins began his coverage Tuesday night with the Wild Card Series, featuring the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres. The second game of the best-of-three series is on Wednesday at 8:38 p.m. ET.

Last season, Wilkins was tapped to be the play-by-play voice of MLB's inaugural production of MLB Postseason games that aired in India.

Fans can click here to watch highlights of MLB India broadcasts throughout the Postseason.

In September, Wilkins co-hosted the debut of MiLB Big Inning, a Minor League wraparound show showing up to eight different Minor League games at the Triple-A and Double-A levels that aired on MLB.TV, MLB Pipeline, and MiLB.com homepages.

Wilkins has been the lead broadcaster for the Rumble Ponies since 2019. He has called more than 570 games over the last five seasons, including two no-hitters and the Rumble Ponies' historic run to the 2023 Eastern League Championship Series.

