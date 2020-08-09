Jacksonville Alumnus Castano Makes First Major League Start

August 9, 2020





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Daniel Castano started for the Miami Marlins Saturday against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Castano is the fourth former Jumbo Shrimp to make his major league debut in the last five days, following Marlins teammates Monte Harrison (August 4), Eddy Alvarez (August 5) and Jorge GuzmÃ¡n (August 6), and the 53rd player in the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present) to play for both Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

A 25-year-old native of Austin, Texas, Castano ceded five runs, four earned, on five hits in 4.1 innings in Miami's 8-4 loss to the Mets. He fanned four against one walk.

After pitching to a 3.82 ERA in 12 games with High-A Jupiter to start the 2019 season, Castano was promoted to Jacksonville on May 27, 2019. He appeared in 18 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, making 11 starts, and posted a 7-2 record and 3.35 ERA. Over 86.0 innings, Castano struck out 73 against 16 walks and 82 hits against. Castano's major league debut came on the one-year anniversary of the southpaw striking out a career-high 13 batters in a complete game win over the Mississippi Braves at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th round of the 2016 draft out of Baylor University, Castano began his professional career with Rookie-level Johnson City following the draft. After recording a 6.19 ERA for Johnson City, the left-hander spent the 2017 campaign with Short Season Class A State College, registering a 9-3 record and 2.57 ERA in 91.0 innings across 14 starts. He punched out 81 while walking only 13 free passes.

In December 2017, Castano was traded to the Marlins in the package that brought outfielder Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis. Castano split the 2018 season between Jupiter, Low-A Greensboro and the Rookie-level GCL Marlins, going a combined 9-12 with a 3.93 ERA and 116 strikeouts against 28 walks in 135.0 innings.

Castano is the sixth Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to make his MLB debut this season, following right-hander Nick Neidert and left-hander Alex Vesia, who each debuted on July 25 for the Marlins, Harrison, Alvarez and GuzmÃ¡n. In Jacksonville's Double-A era (1970-present), 555 players have now played both for Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

