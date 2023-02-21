Jackals Re-Sign Rehwaldt

Little Falls, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals announced today a major resigning that will bolster the middle of the lineup. Outfielder Josh Rehwaldt has signed a contract extension to return to the Jackals for his third season in New Jersey.

The 6'6â³ Rehwaldt has become a fan favorite for his towering presence on the field and the towering home runs that frequently leave the field. Since coming over from the Washington Wild Things in 2021, Rehwaldt has clubbed 40 homers and driven in 114 runs. His 29 round-trippers last season was tops on a team that hit 127 and tied the franchise's single-season record. Another towering terror, Art Charles, also hit 29 in 2016 when he was named Baseball America's Independent League Player of the Year.

Rehwaldt has hauled in some hardware of his own, ending last season by being named to the post-season All-Star team after being one of four Jackals who represented the franchise at the mid-season All-Star Game in Washington, PA.

The University of Sioux Falls graduate began his professional career with the Sioux Falls Canaries, whose stadium played host to the USF games throughout Rehwaldt's career. "The GM would be there and he would see me play," Rehwaldt told FloBaseball (the Frontier League's streaming partner). "The gave me a call [in 2019] and I was there the next day,"

Rehwaldt was named a Frontier League Player of the Week in late June when he powered 4 homers, drove in 12 runs, scored 8 and tallied a .500 OBP and 1.043 Slugging Percentage in six games. The high mark of the week was a 3-for-5, homer and five RBI game against Empire State.

The Jackals now have power, defense and speed populating their roster, all in an effort to turn around a franchise that has not made the playoffs since transitioning to the Frontier League. Opening Day is less than 80 days away and the first pitch in the renovated Hinchliffe Stadium is less than 90 days from being tossed.

