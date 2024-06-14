Jackals Look to Clinch Playoff Spot

Coming into Week 16, the Dallas Jackals can lock up playoff rugby for the first time.

The third-year side hosts Old Glory DC in the first of a first-ever Fox Sports quadruple header over the weekend, with a victory going a long way to confirming Agustin Cavalieri's place in the postseason.

This milestone will mean much to all associated with a team that endured a winless debut season and mixed fortunes in 2023, but for Jason Tidwell, it may mean the most.

Born and raised in the corner of Texas that the Jackals call home, the 24-year-old back was introduced to rugby there and attended Texas A&M before being drafted to his hometown team.

Scoring a try in his team's 22-20 win over the Chicago Hounds to put the Fort Worth club on the precipice of a momentous achievement with three wins in their last six matches.

"We definitely needed it," Tidwell said of Week 15's win. "It was a relief to walk away from that with a win.

"As soon as that final whistle was blown, you could see all the guys were ecstatic. It was a great feeling.

"Sometimes you have those off weeks and bad games. To be able to come away with a win in a game that wasn't our best performance feels good.

"We haven't really played our best rugby in the past couple of weeks.

"We have been trying to sharpen some tools, we have had guys banged up, and having a mix around.

"A win like that brings guys together. We couldn't ask for anything more."

Last season, the Jackals finished with a 2-14 record.

Nearly 12 months on from the conclusion of that campaign, the team has nearly doubled the number of points and close to twice as many points.

Continuing the progression from the 2022 season, Tidwell credits the addition of Nate Osbourne as backs and attack coach as a significant contributor to their improved fortunes.

Adding his years of nous as a head coach with the NOLA Gold and Old Glory DC, that experience combined with a team desperate to keep moving forward, it is a backroom addition that is reaping its rewards.

"One of our biggest things that Nate brought into this year was buying into our game plan," Tidwell said.

"Last year was really tough. This year, we have come in with the mentality of buying into the game plan and fighting for your boys.

"Sometimes you buy into the game plan, and it doesn't go your way. Sometimes it does.

"But when you know you can trust the guys behind your to do his job and that you can do yours, you will fight to the very end.

"Which, in our case, happens to be a lot. It feels good to know you can trust the guy beside you."

Tidwell is a product of Texan rugby.

Introduced to the game at age 11 by his best friend's father, Dutch Patterson, the wing became transfixed with the sport.

Starting an invitational sevens team in his early teens, Gorilla Rugby, rugby was an all-consuming pastime.

Now baring a gorilla tattoo on his left thigh in recognition of the team, the 24-year-old's return home has made him a key attraction in Fort Worth.

With his parents, Jason and Mariah, coming to every home game, along with a handful of friends, there is a noisy section of Tidwell supporters providing plenty of support for Dallas.

Achieving a long-held ambition of playing professional rugby when drafted to his hometown club in 2022, there is plenty of fulfillment for the wing.

"I had always wanted to play professionally, and then when Dallas was created, I wanted to see if I could represent Dallas and play for Dallas, play in front of my family and friends," Tidwell said.

"It was amazing knowing that I can contribute to the team this year and represent Dallas proudly."

Taking place beneath the Friday night lights at Choctaw Stadium, the anticipation of what is possible for Dallas is palpable.

Up against an Old Glory team that must also win to keep the Miami Sharks at bay in the Eastern Conference, all that is left to do is attack the fixture wholeheartedly.

"It is going to be a very intense game," Tidwell said. "It is going to come down to who wants it more.

"They have got a good squad. We really need to win this. So do they.

"It will come down to the 80th minute, and who wants it more.

"We have been striving for this all year, and we have had confidence in ourselves the whole way.

"Coming from not doing too great last year, we have had to build that confidence and trust in each other.

"It has been a rocky road, hasn't been perfect, but we are going to come out swinging and hope for the best."

Written by Joe Harvey

