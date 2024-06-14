Damm and Maughan Included in USA Eagles Squad for July Internationals

Test match rugby returns to home soil for the USA Men's Eagles in a few short weeks, as the USA Men's Eagles coaching staff have confirmed the traveling roster and reserves for a two-match series in Chicago and Washington DC.

Arriving in Chicago on June 30th for a brief camp in lead up to the first face-off with Romania, USA fans can look forward to the continued American Series produced in partnership with AEG Rugby. The USA will face Romania on July 5, 8PM ET at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago, IL and then move on to Washington DC to host Scotland on July 12, 6:30 PM ET at Audi Field.

Tickets are available at usa.rugby/tickets with both games streamed live on FloRugby.

Head Coach Scott Lawrence said on the player pool, "We've picked a balance of experienced Eagles and new players in key positions, aimed toward future growth into the Eagle jersey in this first mission of Project Gemini. It was a highly competitive pool in certain positions, and there will be others in reserve and continuing to play domestically still who will challenge for a spot in the Pacific Nations Cup and beyond. It must be earned."

This will be the first full assembly for the USA Men's Eagles in 2024, coming off some important wins in the summer and fall of 2023. The first fixtures under Head Coach Scott Lawrence, the USA went 4-2 with wins over Stade Toulousain in Utah and a sweep of the La Vila International tournament in November. The first match of 2024 will also be a rematch with Romania, another game in the win column from Bucharest last August.

Five new prospects are named to the traveling roster, with an opportunity to capture their USA Eagle number. Competing in France with Brive, Renger Van Eerten earns his first camp invite alongside Seattle Seawolves stars JP Smith and Connor Mooneyham. Eric Storti brings in the young corps off a D1A National Championship win with Saint Mary's and Anthem Rugby Carolina prospect Steffan Crimp also receives his first National Team invite. Veteran Greg Peterson will Captain the squad, joining from his first year in MLR with the San Diego Legion.

Leading into the tour assembly, Lawrence and staff will host the team leadership group in Charlotte, NC for an alignment camp, an annual gathering between veteran players and staff to calibrate the time between assemblies and set goals for the upcoming year. The group will also host joint sessions and coaching with the Men's U20s team who will also be in Charlotte for World Rugby U20s Trophy preparation.

Lawrence added on the age-grade collaboration, "We're aggressive about growing the professionalism and standards in our U18 and U20 programs. Time side by side with a senior Eagle, to see the behaviors and habits of a high performing test match player is much more effective than any classroom or field session we could do in fueling that growth."

USA Men's Eagles 30 Player Roster | 2024 American Series July Internationals

NAME CLUB

Prop

Jack Iscaro Old Glory DC

Jake Turnbull Anthem RC

Paul Mullen Utah Warriors

Alex Maughan RFCLA

Nate Sylvia San Diego Legion

Hooker

Mike Sosene-Feagai Agen (FRA)

Dylan Fawsitt Chicago Hounds

Kapeli Pifeleti Saracens (ENG)

Lock

Renger Van Eerten CA Brive Rugby (FRA)

Jason Damm RFCLA

Greg Peterson San Diego Legion

Cam Dolan NOLA Gold

Flanker

Sam Golla Dallas Jackals

Ben Bonasso Miami Sharks

Paddy Ryan San Diego Legion

Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz Old Glory DC

No 8.

Thomas Tu'avao Utah Warriors

Scrumhalf

Ruben De Haas Cheetahs (RSA)

JP Smith Seattle Seawolves

Flyhalf

AJ MacGinty Bristol Bears

Luke Carty Chicago Hounds

Center

Bryce Campbell Chicago Hounds

Tavite Lopeti Seattle Seawolves

Erich Storti Saint Mary's College

Tommaso Boni Old Glory DC

Wing

Christian Dyer Houston SaberCats

Nate Augspurger Chicago Hounds

Conner Mooneyham Seattle Seawolves

Fullback

Mitch Wilson New England Free Jacks

Steffan Crimp Anthem RC

USA Men's Eagles Non-Traveling Reserves

Payton Telea San Diego Legion

Kaleb Geiger New England Free Jacks

Pono Davis Houston SaberCats

Sean McNulty Miami Sharks

Lucas Gramlick Anthem RC

Viliami Helu San Diego Legion

Bailey Wilson Utah Warriors

Corey Daniel Old Glory DC

Collin Grosse Old Glory DC

Luke White Chicago Hounds

Ethan McVeigh Old Glory DC

Lauina Futi Seattle Seawolves

Noah Brown Chicago Hounds

Toby Fricker New England Free Jacks

Injury Recovery or Unavailable for July Tour

Conor McManus Anthem RC

Chris Hilsenbeck Biarritz (FRA)

Mika Kruse Utah Warriors

Makeen Alikhan Dallas Jackals

Paul Lasike Utah Warriors

Dominic Besag Saint Mary's College

Joe Mano Utah Warriors

Chris Mattina San Diego Legion

David Ainu'u Stade Toulousain

Joe Taufete'e Seattle Seawolves

Nafi Ma'afu Biarritz (FRA)

Siaosi Mahoni Houston SaberCats

USA Men's Staff | 2024 American Series July Internationals

Scott Lawrence | Head Coach

Alama Ieremia | Backs and Attack Coach

Nick Easter | Forwards and Defense Coach

Jono Phillips | Skills Coach

Blake Bradford | Scrum Coach

Alex Ross | Head of Athlete Performance

Jimmy Harrison | Analyst

Rodolfo Broggi | Athlete Performance

Dehra Harris | Performance Psychology

Michael Sheridan | Head Athletic Trainer

Ron Klingensmith | Assistant Athletic Trainer

Deanna Sisti | Assistant Athletic Trainer

Willie Berlanga | Sports Massage Therapist

Steve Levin | Team Doctor

Sam Akhavan | Team Doctor

Oscar Alvarez | Team Manager

USA Men's Eagles 2024 American Series Schedule

USA vs Romania | July 5, 2024 8PM ET

SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago, IL

Watch LIVE on FloRugby

USA vs Scotland | July 12, 2024 6:30PM ET

Audi Field, Washington D.C.

Watch LIVE on FloRugby

USA vs Canada | August 31, 2024

Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, CA

