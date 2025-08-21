Jack Hextall Chats Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Returning to Youngstown

Published on August 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms YouTube Video







Michigan State commit Jack Hextall chats about winning the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with the U.S. Under-18 Select Team, returning to the Youngstown Phantoms, his favorite player Artemi Panarin and the 2026 NHL Draft.







United States Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.