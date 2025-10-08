Jack Hawke Named North Shore Navigators Field Manager

Published on October 8, 2025 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

North Shore Navigators News Release







LYNN, Mass. - The North Shore Navigators of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) announced today that Jack Hawke will return to the organization to serve as field manager for the 2026 season.

Hawke becomes the ninth skipper in Navigators history after spending the 2025 season as an assistant coach under Bob Macaluso, who won a franchise-record 104 games while leading the team from 2020-25.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jack back to serve as our new manager," Navigators President Derek January said. "We're confident he will excel in this role and bring a fresh perspective and a fun, exciting brand of baseball to the organization. His experience coaching at various levels of college baseball while working under some of the most successful head coaches in the country should translate to success on the field."

A native of Rumson, N.J., Hawke is in his first year as an assistant coach at the College of the Holy Cross, where he is responsible for developing hitters, baserunners and outfielders, as well as overall practice planning. During his first summer at Fraser Field, Hawke served as North Shore's hitting and first-base coach, helping to mentor two NECBL All-Star position players in catcher Aukai Kea (Vanderbilt) and infielder Alex Marot (Charleston Southern).

"What an exciting opportunity to serve as the next field manager of the Navigators," Hawke said. "I am thrilled and humbled to build on the solid foundation set by DJ, 'Coach Mac,' and the entire organization. Holistic development of the players, staff, and everyone involved with the Navs will be my top priority. Let's bring a championship to Lynn!"

Hawke recently arrived at Holy Cross after three seasons (2023-25) as an assistant coach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a member of the 2025 NEWMAC Coaching Staff of the Year. He helped the Engineers reach the NEWMAC Championship for the first time since 2022 and coached five players who earned All-New England honors last spring.

Prior to MIT, Hawke was a volunteer assistant coach at nearby Harvard University in 2022. The Crimson won 19 games, beating a pair of "Power Five" opponents Miami and UCLA. Five All-Ivy honorees contributed to the Harvard team during Hawke's year in the dugout, including former North Shore infielder Logan Bravo - the all-time franchise leader in home runs and RBI - and pitcher Jay Driver. Driver has gone on from Harvard and the Navs to pitch in the Cleveland Guardians organization.

Hawke has also been an assistant coach at three other NCAA programs: Vassar College (2021), Post University (2020) and his alma mater, Bard College (2018-19), where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. A 2017 Bard graduate, he was a four-year starting outfielder and three-year captain on the baseball team.

Hawke's season with the Navigators marked his second stint in the summer collegiate ranks. He was previously an assistant coach for the Perfect Game Collegiate League's Albany Dutchmen in 2019, working with six players who were eventually signed to professional contracts.

The Navigators will return to historic Fraser Field and the NECBL for their 19th summer season in 2026, with first pitch slated for early June. Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from October 8, 2025

Jack Hawke Named North Shore Navigators Field Manager - North Shore Navigators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.