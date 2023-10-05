J.M. Kelly to Return as Border Cats Manager

Thunder Bay Border Cats Manager J.M. Kelly

(Thunder Bay Border Cats, Credit: James Mirabelli Photography) Thunder Bay Border Cats Manager J.M. Kelly(Thunder Bay Border Cats, Credit: James Mirabelli Photography)

Thunder Bay, Ont., - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are pleased to announce that J.M. Kelly will return as field manager for the 2024 Northwoods League season. The 27-year-old native of Buna, Texas, had the Border Cats in contention during the first half of the 2023 season, finishing with a record of 17-15, two games behind the Eau Claire Express, who claimed the first Great Plains East Division playoff spot. The Border Cats wound up 18-18 at home and 27-41 overall in their first season back in the NWL following a three-year absence.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my summer in Thunder Bay," stated Kelly. "The organization treated me and the coaches and players very well and the fans were so enthusiastic and supportive. We have some unfinished business heading into 2024 and the roster is shaping up nicely, especially the fact we now have some returning players to draw from," added Kelly.

"We're excited to have J.M. return," said Border Cats president David Valente. "He is an extremely hard worker on and off the field and it's certainly a bonus having continuity in our managerial position as we head into the 2024 season," added Valente.

The Border Cats will be unveiling their 2024 season ticket packages and flex plans in the coming weeks.

