It's Back: Friday Night Fish Fry To-Go from the Ballpark

June 2, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





There are a limited number of Fish Fries available so please make your order as quickly as possible. To pick up your order, arrive at Neuroscience Group Field between 4:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Friday, June 5, and pull up along the third-base side of the stadium. The Timber Rattlers staff will bring your order to your car! **

The Snake Pit Team Store is also offering $20 grab bags that will include a variety of Timber Rattlers merchandise items, giveaways, and ticket vouchers. Plus, the bag is reusable. The deadline to order grab bags is 9:00 am on Friday and you can pick up your grab bag when you pick up dinner.

It is not necessary to order both dinner and a grab bag. You may order one or the other, but there are a limited number of dinners and grab bags available for this event, so make sure to get your order placed as soon as possible.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.