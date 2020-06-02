South Bend Cubs to Hold All Skills Camp

Baseball players looking to improve their skills will benefit from these intensive 90-minute clinics focused on many phases of the game (hitting, throwing, pitching, defense, and baserunning. Clinics will be taught on the field at Four Winds Field. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 4-14and will be led by former South Bend Silver Hawks manager, Mark Haley, along with a team of Performance Center instructors.

Camp space is limited to 20 players per age level. Clinics are $35 per day or $100 for all three days. The Performance Center staff follows all CDC requirements and recommendations. A mask is required when entering and exiting the facility. Players will check in at the gate next to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center entrance (at the corner of Lafayette Blvd. and South Street).

Session 1: June 2-4

4-8 years old: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

9-12 years old: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

13-14 years old: 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m

Session 2: June 9-11

4-8 years old: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

9-12 years old: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

13-14 years old: 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

