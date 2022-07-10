Isles Welcome New Faces to Organization

The New York Islanders selected three forwards and two defensemen on the second day of the 2022 National Hockey League Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal. Calle Odelius (65th overall), Quinn Finley (78th overall), Isaiah George (98th overall), Matthew Maggio (142nd overall), and Daylan Kuefler (174th overall) were selected in rounds two through six.

Odelius, 18, scored 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 43 games last season with Djurgardens' Under-20 team of the Swedish junior league, and added two assists in six playoff games. The Sodertalje, Sweden native recorded three assists in six games to help Sweden capture a gold medal at the 2022 Under-18 World Championships.

Finley, 17, scored 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games with the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League in 2021-22, his second season in the USHL. Finley recorded 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 14 games to help Madison reach the 2022 USHL Clark Cup finals. The Suamico, Wisconsin native recorded three assists in four games with Team USA at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Finley is committed to play college hockey at the University of Wisconsin.

George, 18, recorded 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 67 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. The Oakville, Ontario native's +23 rating led Knights defensemen and was second on the team. He finished the 2021-22 season second among Knights defensemen in points, goals, and assists.

Maggio, 19, recorded 85 points (38 goals, 47 assists) in 66 games with the Windsor Spitfires in his second season in the Ontario Hockey League. The Windsor, Ontario native's 85 points were second-most on the Spitfires, and he was third on the team in goals and assists. Maggio was named OHL Player of the Week on March 21, 2022. He added 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 25 playoff games to help Windsor reach the 2022 OHL Championship Series.

Kuefler, 20, recorded 59 points (38 goals, 21 assists) in 65 games in 2021-22, his third season in the Western Hockey League. The Stettler, Alberta native added 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 17 playoff games, as he helped Kamloops reach the third round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. His 10 playoff goals were second-most among all Kamloops players.

