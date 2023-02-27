IronPigs to Become "Space Savers" on Friday, April 21

February 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - When a snowstorm hits any city in the northern part of the United States, residents know they must prepare for the worst - including how to keep their parking space safe when having to leave to go to work, the store, etc. Today, with snowstorms forecasted to approach the East coast at both the beginning and conclusion of this week, the IronPigs (the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A Minor League Baseball affiliate) unveiled a logo and merchandise featuring the phenomenon and announced plans to honor or jilt those neighbors, friends and acquaintances we commonly refer to as "Space Savers" permanently.

In addition, the IronPigs on Friday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m., will actually change their name to become the "Space Savers," honoring the ever-feisty tradition of people using any sort of tangible objects to keep their parking space their own when having to move their vehicle. Any item can qualify for use as a space saver, but common items include parking cones, trash cans and folding chairs.

Space Savers are created by the high demand for and limited supply of parking spaces in any city, especially during the winter months. Residents have to shovel out their car and clear the space for easy entry and exit. If not for Space Savers, another driver could take a shoveled space before one can move their vehicle into that space or return to it safely. Cities such as Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, and even locally with Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton experience residents placing "Space Savers" in place.

"When we receive large amounts of snow it creates a lot of problems within any city for residents who park their cars on the street. When they shovel out their spot, you see people put out chairs, cones, garbage cans, or whatever to hold their spot so no one else can claim it," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "This promotion recognizes those residents who bravely claim their stake as well as celebrates those who feel space-saving is a horrid tradition unfair to others. Regardless, the IronPigs look forward to fans "saving space" on their calendars to be in attendance on Friday, April 21."

Space Saver merchandise such as t-shirts, beanie caps and replica jerseys are now available for purchase at shopironpigs.com and in person at The Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park. Fans can pre-order certain Space Saver caps by going to bit.ly/LHVSpaceSavers.

The IronPigs will be wearing "Space Saver" jerseys and caps at the April 21 game and raffling them off during the game with proceeds going to local non-profits. Fireworks will take place after the conclusion of the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.