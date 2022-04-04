IronBirds Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are excited to announce their 2022 Opening Day roster along with their Major League affiliate Baltimore Orioles. Featuring familiar and new faces alike, the IronBirds will be led by Manager Roberto Mercado, pitching coach Forrest Herrmann, Zach Cole as the hitting coach, fundamentals coach Isaiah Page, development coach Ryan Goll returning for his second year in Aberdeen, the trainer Allyse Kramer, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Thomson.

On the roster for the IronBirds are several IronBirds from previous seasons, including pitchers Noah Denoyer, Ignacio Feliz, Connor Gillispie, Clayton McGinness, Griffin McClarty, Xavier Moore, Jake Prizina, Houston Roth (a 2019 IronBird), Nick Roth, and Kade Strowd, catcher Ramon Rodriguez, and infielder TT Bowens.

Hoping to repeat successes from previous seasons, the group will be joined by several standout new players. The pitching staff will include 2021 5th round pick Carlos Tavera out of UT Arlington as well as right-handed starter Gregori Vasquez who had four wins and no losses on 16 starts in Delmarva last year, including 5 walks on 38 and one-third innings pitched. Coming on board in the lineup will be numerous 2020 and 2021 draft picks and other prospects, including four top-15 Organizational prospects. 2021 3rd and 4th Round draft prospects John Rhodes and Donta' Williams respectively will roam the outfield with the Orioles' #4 prospect Colton Cowser, the 5th overall pick in the 2021 draft, who batted .375 with 34 RBI on only 120 at bats in Rookie ball and Single-A in 2021. Also of note are Orioles #7, #11, and #12 prospects Coby Mayo (.319 AVG with 9 homers in 2021), Connor Norby (35 stolen bases on 37 attempts last year), and Cuban phenom prospect Cesar Prieto.

Of the Orioles' assigned players for this year's roster, General Manager of the IronBirds Jack Graham said, "We are so thrilled to have such high quality talent coming to Harford County this year. Aberdeen's fans have watched young talent as a short season club for many years, and having the heart of the organization's developmental talent coming through Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium will be tremendously exciting!"

The IronBirds celebrate their 20th season this year, but only their second as a full-season club, after being elevated to the Advanced-A South Atlantic League in 2021. Featuring 66 games, including 12 post-game fireworks shows, Saturday pre-game Catch on the Field, Sunday post-game Kids Run the Bases, and a ton of family-friendly, affordable entertainment, with free parking right here in Harford County, this is shaping up to the be the IronBirds' best season yet!

