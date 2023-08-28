Iowa Wild Announces 2023 Preseason Game at Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced the club will play two preseason games against the Rockford IceHogs. Iowa hosts Rockford on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa and Rockford met in October of 2022 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, for a pair of preseason games that the Wild swept. Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford during the 2022-23 regular season.

Tickets for the Oct. 6 contest are available here. All tickets are general admission and cost $10 with $2 from every ticket going to the team's Tame The Hunger initiative.

Wild 365 members are invited to take part in a postgame autograph session on the ice.

Information on preseason game broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

Iowa kicks off the 2023-24 regular season at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

