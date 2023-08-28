Belleville Sens Announce On-Sale Dates for 2023-24 Single Game Tickets

August 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce that single game tickets for the first half of their 2023-24 American Hockey League campaign will go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Tickets for Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, will be available online via Ticketmaster, by visiting the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2024, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

Further information on the Belleville Sens promotional schedule, special events and more, are set to be released in the coming weeks.

Belleville opens the new season with a road trip to Pennsylvania on October 14 and 15, against the Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals), and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers). The Sens return to CAA Arena for a four-game home stand, beginning with the Home Opener presented by CAA, on October 21 against the Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.