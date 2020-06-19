Introducing the Spokane Indians Infield Cafe

June 19, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time in history, the Spokane Indians will be offering lunch service at Avista Stadium. The "Infield Café" will feature a limited menu (below) featuring ballpark favorites, snacks, sweets, and beverages.

The first run of the Infield Café at Avista Stadium will last for two weeks, beginning Monday, June 22nd through Thursday, June 25th, and Monday, June 29th through Thursday, July 2nd . The Infield Café will be closed Friday through Sunday. Don't miss your chance to have lunch on Spokane's best patio - the award winning field at Avista Stadium. For those looking for a quick grab-and-go option to bring back to the office, meals can also be requested to go.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. The Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines.

For questions, please contact the Spokane Indians office at (509) 343-6886 or [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2020

Introducing the Spokane Indians Infield Cafe - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.