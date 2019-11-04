Introducing the Missoula PaddleHeads

November 4, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula PaddleHeads primary logo

(Missoula PaddleHeads) Missoula PaddleHeads primary logo(Missoula PaddleHeads)

MISSOULA, MONT. - Since the early 1900's Missoula has been home to professional baseball, and they have gone by a series of names - the Highlanders, Timberjacks, and Osprey. Now at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot Railway, Missoula enters a new era of professional baseball which focuses on the culture and lifestyle that makes Missoula one of the best places to live in the country. Welcome your - Missoula PaddleHeads.

"When we started this process, the goal was to develop a new brand that Missoula would be proud of," explained PaddleHeads' Vice President Matt Ellis. "We feel we have hit a homerun. We have developed six official logo marks that represent Missoula's lifestyle, natural surroundings, and convey our heart and soul. This brand will represent Missoula and our beautiful State of Montana with pride and help put our community on the National map."

The team name was selected after more than 600 fans suggested almost 500 different names in a month-long opportunity to help name-the-team. The PaddleHeads name was selected as it celebrates family fun on the Clark Fork River and one of Montana's most iconic animals, the moose.

Fans will enjoy the new outdoors-moose character tubing the river with a baseball bat paddle. The Primary logo features a moose wading through the Clark Fork River. The Montana state tribute mark features a moose fly-fishing in the silhouette of Montana while he wrangles in a trophy fish. Locals will love the new "ZOOTOWN" lettering and Peace Symbol logo made out of an innertube and broken paddle.

In an effort to continue the tradition of making the colors representative of Missoula outdoor living, hunter orange, forest green, paddle tan, moose brown, and Clark Fork blue make up the club's new official colors. The PaddleHeads are the first professional sports team to use hunter orange.

The PaddleHeads look was brought to life by creative consultant, Brandiose. Partners Jason and Casey invented the first glow-in-the-dark on-filed cap for the Casper Ghosts and first on-field rally cap for the Altoona Curve. They dreamed up top selling logos for the El Paso Chihuahuas, Rocket City Trash Pandas and America's oldest baseball club, the Cincinnati Reds.

"Brandiose has been a great partner in this endeavor," said Ellis. "Their collaboration with our ownership, staff, and community was amazing. This is our community's brand and they went to great lengths to make sure this was the case. They took the time to listen and learn about what makes Missoula special. Their creativity and talent brought to life our vision and we couldn't be happier with the result."

The development process began in when Jason and Casey met in Missoula with fans, staff and community members to learn about the stories, history, and personality of Missoula. Brandiose developed the logos, uniforms and new mascot, and is dreaming up enhancements for the 2020 fan experience.

The PaddleHeads will unveil their new uniforms and mascot for the 2020 season at a later date - Including a "Name the Mascot" contest, and a specialty seasonal-beer partnership!

While the Launch Day Celebration continues, join the PaddleHeads' staff and ownership at the MSO Hub from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Open to the public, we will be serving food, drinks, hosting raffles and showing off the new brand! Merchandise featuring the PaddleHeads new look is available now at the MSO Hub - 140 N. Higgins, online at GoPaddleHeads.com, and now at Southgate Mall in Missoula

