Inter Miami CF II vs. Carolina Core FC Now Set for Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET
March 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II's next home fixture against Carolina Core FC has been rescheduled and will now take place on Thursday, March 13, at 7 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Friday, March 14.
We appreciate our fans' understanding and look forward to their support as the season continues.
This match will be available to stream on Apple TV.
Check out the Inter Miami CF II Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 11, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Carolina Core FC Now Set for Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET - Inter Miami CF II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Carolina Core FC Now Set for Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET
- Inter Miami CF II MLS NEXT Pro Home Opener Ends in Narrow Defeat against Chattanooga FC
- Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Philadelphia Union II vs. Inter Miami CF II Now Set for Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chattanooga FC on Friday for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Home Opener