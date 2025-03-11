Inter Miami CF II vs. Carolina Core FC Now Set for Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET

March 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II's next home fixture against Carolina Core FC has been rescheduled and will now take place on Thursday, March 13, at 7 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Friday, March 14.

We appreciate our fans' understanding and look forward to their support as the season continues.

This match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

