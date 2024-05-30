Inside the UFL

by Fran Stuchbury

May 30, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)







Week nine of the United Football League season saw the San Antonio Brahmas snap the Birmingham Stallions' 15-game, 378-day winning streak with an 18-9 upset victory. The last time the Stallions lost was at home in week five of the United States Football League season to the Houston Gamblers, 27-20, on May 13, 2023.

Quarterback Chase Garbers saw his first action since week three after recovering from a wrist injury, coming off the bench for San Antonio after Quinten Dormady had completed 16 of 23 passes for 139 yards.

The Brahmas used a bit of trickery to find the endzone as wide receiver Jontre Kirkland threw a touchdown pass of 36 yards to Justin Smith. Last season with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks Kirkland also threw for a score when the team was helmed by current San Antonio Head Coach Wade Phillips.

The Brahmas defense proved to be the story of the game, holding the Stallions to just nine points, their lowest point total in the team's three-year history. Birmingham has averaged 27.2 points per game, but managed just three in the first half. San Antonio's defense finished with three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and four pass breakups. The UFL's leading tackler Jordan Mosley led the way with a team-high eight tackles.

Despite the loss the Stallions will be hosting the Michigan Panthers in the USFL Conference Championship even if they fall to the Michigan Panthers in week ten. Michigan's home, Ford Field, is unavailable playoff weekend.

With the St. Louis Battlehawks losing to the Arlington Renegades, 36-22, their Saturday matchup with San Antonio will determine which team hosts the XFL Conference Championship game.

It is still unknown if quarterback A.J. McCarron will play after missing the last two games with an injury. If he isn't ready to go, Manny Wilkins hopes to bounce back after tossing three costly interceptions vs. the Renegades. Another big home crowd hopes to provide an edge for the Battlehawks and keep them undefeated in St. Louis this season.

With the Stallions winning streak over, the Michigan Panthers may be the league's hottest team, winning five straight after they defeated Houston Roughnecks, 26-22.

The Panthers have used four quarterbacks this season, and Bryce Perkins might give them their best chance to defeat Birmingham in the USFL Conference Championship next week. His ability to run the football gives them an extra dimension, which he showed with six carries for 76 yards and two rushing touchdowns in limited action against Houston. He also completed 12 of 15 passes for 121 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In all, he accumulated 197 total yards when he entered the game in the second half, replacing Danny Etling who his first appearance since seek six, completing 12 of 18 passes for 110 yards.

Michigan's defense had a solid performance with four sacks, three by defensive end Breeland Speaks who leads the UFL with 8.5 sacks as well as tackles for loss with twelve.

As for the Roughnecks, they fall to 1-8, losing their last three games by a combined 14 points. Still, the league has ensured they will have incentive to beat the floundering 1-8 Memphis Showboats on Sunday.

In the USFL's inaugural season in 2022, the Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers both entered the season finale 1-8 in what would have been a meaningless matchup. Instead, the USFL decided to give the winner of that game the first pick in the following season's USFL Draft. The Panthers ended up defeating the Maulers, 33-21.

Michigan drafted local Michigan State offensive tackle Jarret Horst with the first pick, and he is still on the team.

UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston announced Tuesday the same incentives are in place for this Sunday evening's United Football League battle of the cellar dwellers. A victory for either Memphis, which has lost eight straight, or Houston, losers of five in a row, can give the winner some positive momentum going into the off-season.

UFL top 10 plays from week 9

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 9

Week 10 Games

Saturday June 1st

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions - 2 pm est. ESPN

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks - 4 pm est. FOX

Sunday June 2nd

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders - 12 pm est. ABC

Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats - 7 pm est. FOX

EXTRA POINTS

Saturday's St. Lous Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades broadcast on ABC gathered 886,000 viewers, and the Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas game which followed, also on ABC, totaled 1,072,000 viewers. Sunday's regional D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats/Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks games on FOX completed the weekend with 800,000 viewers.

Attendance at Saturday's St. Louis at Arlington game was 8,545 while Birmingham at San Antonio drew 11,839. Sunday's D.C. at Memphis game saw 6,387, and Michigan at Houston drew 6,527.

Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez, Michigan Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks and San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Teez Tabor were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week nine of the UFL season.

Birmingham Stallions defensive coordinator John Chavis is no longer with the team. Secondary coach Corey Chamblin will be the new defensive coordinator. To help out with the defense, the team hired Anthony Blevins, who was slated to be the head coach the the XFL's Vegas Vipers this season before the team was shuttered in the merger.

Teams went four-of-twelve on one-point conversion attempts from the two-yard line, seven-of-fifteen on two-point conversions from the five-yard line, and did not attempt a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line this past week.

My UFL Best Bet Lock of the Week is the St. Louis Battlehawks -2 over San Antonio Brahmas. Even if A.J. McCarron doesn't play, the Battlehawks' home field advantage has helped them to a perfect 4-0 mark at the dome. With so much at stake, look for St. Louis to win the game and host the Brahmas again the following week in the XFL Conference Championship game.

