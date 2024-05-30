UFL Announces Nationwide Summer and Fall Showcase Series

May 30, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







Arlington, TX - The UFL today announced a series of player showcases in July, September, and October.

These showcases provide players a chance to exhibit their skills in front of UFL coaches and personnel directors. Players will be evaluated based on performance for inclusion in the UFL Draft player pool for the 2025 season.

Dates and Locations:

UFL SUMMER SERIES SHOWCASE LOCATIONS AND DATES

UFL St. Louis Showcase

Friday, July 12, 2024

UFL Washington D.C. Showcase

Sunday, July 14, 2024

UFL Houston Showcase

Friday, July 26, 2024

UFL Atlanta Showcase

Sunday, July 28, 2024

UFL Orlando Showcase

Sunday, September 29, 2024

UFL San Diego Showcase

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Registration is now open at www.showcases.theufl.com

Specialists will have two opportunities to showcase their skills:

Novak Kicking & Consulting, October 19, 2024, at Maranatha Christian School in San Diego, California.

Register is available at nicknovak.com. Upon acceptance, formal invitations will be issued.

John Carney Showcase, December 7, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Specialists interested in participating may visit carneycoaching.com/ufl to sign up for email updates.

