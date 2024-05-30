UFL Announces Nationwide Summer and Fall Showcase Series
May 30, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The UFL today announced a series of player showcases in July, September, and October.
These showcases provide players a chance to exhibit their skills in front of UFL coaches and personnel directors. Players will be evaluated based on performance for inclusion in the UFL Draft player pool for the 2025 season.
Dates and Locations:
UFL SUMMER SERIES SHOWCASE LOCATIONS AND DATES
UFL St. Louis Showcase
Friday, July 12, 2024
UFL Washington D.C. Showcase
Sunday, July 14, 2024
UFL Houston Showcase
Friday, July 26, 2024
UFL Atlanta Showcase
Sunday, July 28, 2024
UFL Orlando Showcase
Sunday, September 29, 2024
UFL San Diego Showcase
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Registration is now open at www.showcases.theufl.com
Specialists will have two opportunities to showcase their skills:
Novak Kicking & Consulting, October 19, 2024, at Maranatha Christian School in San Diego, California.
Register is available at nicknovak.com. Upon acceptance, formal invitations will be issued.
John Carney Showcase, December 7, 2024, in San Diego, California.
Specialists interested in participating may visit carneycoaching.com/ufl to sign up for email updates.
