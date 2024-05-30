UFL 2024: Every Touchdown from Week 9

Week 9 of the UFL season saw the San Antonio Brahmas end the Birmingham Stallions' undefeated season, the Arlington Renegades upset the St. Louis Battlehawks and three one-score games take place on the whole.

Here's every touchdown from Week 9!

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Arlington Renegades

Arlington got the lead early and led at halftime, but St. Louis took the lead early in the third quarter. Then, the Renegades assumed control and never looked back.

Arlington quarterback Luis Perez threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns, including a 46-yard dart to tight end Sal Cannella and a 27-yard score to wide receiver Isaiah Winstead. Meanwhile, Arlington intercepted St. Louis quarterback Manny Wilkins - who was starting in place of the injured AJ McCarron - three times in the fourth quarter. The Renegades won 36-22.

Birmingham Stallions vs. San Antonio Brahmas

San Antonio never trailed en route to its signature win over Birmingham.

In the first quarter, the Brahmas pulled off a trick-play score that saw quarterback Quinten Dormady throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage to wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, who then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to fellow receiver Justin Smith. San Antonio running back Morgan Ellison finished off two drives with a rushing score, including a nifty, 9-yard run. The Brahmas were 0-for-3 on conversion attempts, which kept Birmingham in the game, but they managed to hold on for the 18-9 win.

DC Defenders vs. Memphis Showboats

The DC Defenders' offense was humming from start to finish in a 36-21 win over the Memphis Showboats.

Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu accounted for three of their five touchdowns, completing a 35-yard score to wide receiver Chris Rowland, a 15-yard score to tight end Alex Ellis and rushing for a goal-line score himself. Running back Keke Coutee and quarterback Jalan McClendon also ran in scores for the Defenders, who led by as many as 23 points (twice) and finished with 168 combined rushing yards.

Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Roughnecks

The Michigan Panthers were given a scare by the Houston Roughnecks, putting up just six points in the first half and trailing 22-12 late in the third quarter, but they stabilized themselves and escaped with a 26-22 win.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins was the star of the show, throwing for a 4-yard touchdown and rushing for 11- and 5-yard scores, all coming in the second half to put the Panthers in front. Perkins ran for a game-high 76 yards on 12.7 yards per carry. Running back Nate McCrary also punched in a score on the ground for Michigan. For Houston, quarterback Nolan Henderson and wide receiver Justin Hall hooked up for a pair of touchdowns, one going for 63 yards.

