UFL MVP Power Rankings: Battlehawks' Darrius Shepherd Enters After Strong Week 9

Week 9 of the UFL season featured two stunning upsets, as the playoff-bound St. Louis Battlehawks (6-3) and Birmingham Stallions (8-1) fell to the Arlington Renegades (2-7) and the San Antonio Brahmas (7-2), respectively.

The DC Defenders (4-5) went on the road and dominated the Memphis Showboats (1-8) by double digits on Sunday, while the Michigan Panthers (7-2) narrowly escaped the Houston Roughnecks (1-8).

Here's a look at which players stood out in Week 9 for the MVP race.

1. Adrian Martinez, QB, Birmingham Stallions

Week 9 result: Lost to San Antonio Brahmas, 18-9

Week 9 stats: 18 of 32 (56.2%) for 211 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and 56 rushing yards on five carries

Martinez played well up until the last drive of the game for the Stallions, throwing an interception in the end zone that would've given Birmingham the chance to tie the game against San Antonio. However, Martinez still finished with more than 250 total yards and ranks among the league's top three passers in total passing yards (1,586) and touchdowns (14).

What's most impressive about Martinez's season is that he has a chance to finish with the UFL rushing title as a quarterback - and he didn't even begin the season as the Stallions' starter. He has 487 rushing yards on the season, which is 65 more than the next closest player in Brahmas RB John Lovett, and he's one of only four players to eclipse the 400-yard mark on the ground this season.

Other than Michigan kicker Jake Bates, no player has done more to raise his stock as a candidate to receive an invitation to an NFL training camp than Martinez. The former Nebraska and Kansas State signal-caller has shown tremendous growth as a passer in head coach Skip Holtz's quarterback-friendly offense while maintaining his trademark elusiveness.

2. Hakeem Butler, WR, St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 9 result: Lost to Arlington Renegades, 36-22

Week 9 stats: Two receptions for 12 yards on three targets

Despite being held in check by the Renegades in Week 9, Butler could still finish the season with his second consecutive receiving title. He's the only player in the UFL with more than 600 receiving yards (618), and he's tied for second-most receiving touchdowns with five. Butler has had to make all of his 62 targets - the fifth-most in the league - count.

3. Darrius Shepherd, WR, St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 9 result: Lost to Arlington Renegades, 36-22

Week 9 stats: Five receptions for 47 yards on five targets

The 2023 XFL Special Teams Player of the Year, Shepherd ranks second in the UFL in all-purpose yards (1,221), despite playing one fewer game than all other players ranked in the top nine of that category. When healthy, Shepherd's impact has been noticeable at wide receiver and on both kick and punt returns.

