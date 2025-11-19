Inside Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's Run to a First USL Championship Final Berth: USL All Access

Published on November 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Robbie Mertz to the show to break down how the Hounds advanced to the USL Championship Final - and the first Final in the club's 26-year history - with victory against Rhode Island FC, how the side has evolved throughout the year and into the postseason, why his performance two days after the birth of his son in June was the best of his career, and what it's like having longtime teammate and friend Kenardo Forbes as part of the coaching staff.

Watts and Kerr also explain why FC Tulsa's performance in the Western Conference Final was one of its most dominant of the campaign, and how the Scissortails' aggressive style is going to challenge Pittsburgh at ONEOK Field on Saturday lunchtime on CBS, TUDN and SiriusXM FC, while also paying tribute to retiring Louisville City FC legend Niall McCabe and giving their opinions on the USL Championship All-League Teams.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 19, 2025

