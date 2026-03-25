Inside MLR: Episode 2: the Road to Chicago

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







MLR fan favorite Lance Williams stops by the pod to preview the brand new California Legion team...It's go time on the Road to Chicago - Championship home for MLR 2026.

Major League Rugby kicks off March 28. Schedule and tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/fixtures-and-results

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