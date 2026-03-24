2026 LooseHeadz Ambassadors
Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
In partnership with LooseHeadz, the Official Mental Fitness Partner of MLR, and Onrise, the Official Mental Health Provider, 8 LooseHeadz Ambassadors, including MLR staff, referees, and athletes from across the league, volunteered to lead efforts to #TackleTheStigma and uplift their communities from the inside out. By starting conversations and offering support, they're helping build a stronger, more connected community, on and off the field.
The LooseHeadz mission is to place a mental health lead, "LooseHead", at every rugby club around the world, and provide them with a toolkit of resources to support players' mental fitness.
Name Team Player/Referee
Campbell Robb Anthem RC Player
Chase Jones California Legion Player
Brock Webster Chicago Hounds Player
Paul Mullen Old Glory DC Player
Mitch Wilson New England Free Jacks Player
Michael Hand Seattle Seawolves Player
Federico "Boli" Anselmi MLR Referee
Will Hooley MLR League
MLR's partnership with Onrise complements this work as MLR's Official Mental Health Provider, giving every player, coach, and referee direct access to licensed therapists, psychiatric care, Athlete Peer Support Specialists, and a 24/7 crisis line - ensuring that when someone is ready to seek support, professional care is there for them.
Major League Rugby Stories from March 24, 2026
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