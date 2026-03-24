2026 LooseHeadz Ambassadors

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







In partnership with LooseHeadz, the Official Mental Fitness Partner of MLR, and Onrise, the Official Mental Health Provider, 8 LooseHeadz Ambassadors, including MLR staff, referees, and athletes from across the league, volunteered to lead efforts to #TackleTheStigma and uplift their communities from the inside out. By starting conversations and offering support, they're helping build a stronger, more connected community, on and off the field.

The LooseHeadz mission is to place a mental health lead, "LooseHead", at every rugby club around the world, and provide them with a toolkit of resources to support players' mental fitness.

Name Team Player/Referee

Campbell Robb Anthem RC Player

Chase Jones California Legion Player

Brock Webster Chicago Hounds Player

Paul Mullen Old Glory DC Player

Mitch Wilson New England Free Jacks Player

Michael Hand Seattle Seawolves Player

Federico "Boli" Anselmi MLR Referee

Will Hooley MLR League

MLR's partnership with Onrise complements this work as MLR's Official Mental Health Provider, giving every player, coach, and referee direct access to licensed therapists, psychiatric care, Athlete Peer Support Specialists, and a 24/7 crisis line - ensuring that when someone is ready to seek support, professional care is there for them.







Major League Rugby Stories from March 24, 2026

2026 LooseHeadz Ambassadors - MLR

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